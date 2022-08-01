EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 515 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $100.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.