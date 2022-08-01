EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $242,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $8,574,488 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 273.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

