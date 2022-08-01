EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $404,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.68 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

