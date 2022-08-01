EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys Shares of 1,794 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $140.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

