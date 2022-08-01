Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0015 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $560,774.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

