Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 4.4 %

EDSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

