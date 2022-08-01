Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Edesa Biotech Stock Down 4.4 %
EDSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.72. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
