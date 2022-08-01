Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile



Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

