Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

ETW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 280,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,731. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

