Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.13.

NYSE:EMN opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

