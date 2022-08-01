Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

EML opened at $20.41 on Monday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

