Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eargo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of EAR opened at $0.71 on Monday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
