Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAR opened at $0.71 on Monday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eargo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Eargo by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eargo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

