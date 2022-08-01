Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

