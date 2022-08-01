Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 43.0% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.