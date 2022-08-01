Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 43.0% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

