Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $2,735.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

