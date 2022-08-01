DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

