Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

DRVN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 115,641 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

