Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.
Driven Brands Price Performance
DRVN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.