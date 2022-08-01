DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,290 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
