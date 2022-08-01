DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
DLY stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.