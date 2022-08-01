DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 157,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

