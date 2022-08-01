Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 847.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $468,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

