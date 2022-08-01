dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Down 30.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.82. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00.

Get dormakaba alerts:

dormakaba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.