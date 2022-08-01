Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of DNFGY opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $48.55.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
