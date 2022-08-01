Don-key (DON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Don-key (DON) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.64 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00255987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,181,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.