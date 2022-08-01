Dock Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Dock has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,146.55 or 1.00225235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00184057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032972 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 796,151,483 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

