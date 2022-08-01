Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.

