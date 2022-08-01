Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 6.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 90,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

