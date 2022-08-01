Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,764 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. 2,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

