Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,816,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,938. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

