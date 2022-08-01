DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0294

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $519,551.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00217660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00522993 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

