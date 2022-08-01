Digital Fitness Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $303,316.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,139 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

