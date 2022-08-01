DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and $103,151.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,149,277 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

