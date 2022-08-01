Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raises Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

DVN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,247,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,847. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

