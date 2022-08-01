DeversiFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
