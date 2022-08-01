Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Target Price to $69.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.
Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
