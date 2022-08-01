Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€1.50” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.50 ($1.53) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of AF stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €1.34 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,272,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €1.52 and a 200 day moving average of €3.13. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($14.95).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.