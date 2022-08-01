Desjardins Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$100.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TRMLF traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. 59,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,551. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

