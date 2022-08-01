Dero Market Capitalization Hits $52.06 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00017715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $52.06 million and $98,155.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.45 or 0.07048742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00149250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00255328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00682211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00594779 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005668 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,727,644 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.