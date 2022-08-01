DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 86.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 93.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

