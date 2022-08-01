DeRace (DERC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.46 Million

DeRace (DERC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DeRace coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $22.46 million and $338,689.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeRace has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
About DeRace
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
