Dent (DENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.48 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Dent has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004448 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00129917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032610 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

