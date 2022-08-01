Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

