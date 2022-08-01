Delphy Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $327,252.93 and $18,106.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

