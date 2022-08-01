Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,466. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 101.29%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

