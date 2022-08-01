DeHive Trading Up 20.9% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. DeHive has a market capitalization of $707,788.22 and approximately $225,999.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.
DeHive Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
