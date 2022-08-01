Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Deere & Company by 286.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 55.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,140.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

