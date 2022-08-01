Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $911,547.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 545,735,648 coins and its circulating supply is 543,082,083 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

