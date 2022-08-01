Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $44.68 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

