Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $198.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.