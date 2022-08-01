Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,682 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $191.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.