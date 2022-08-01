Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $130.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

