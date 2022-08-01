Davis R M Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $81.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

